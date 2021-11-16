Annie Blackman – “Drive”

New Music November 16, 2021 4:51 PM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman – “Drive”

New Music November 16, 2021 4:51 PM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman continues her string of 2021 singles with a new one today, “Drive.” It’s a rambling road song about the decision of whether to hit the road or not, as Blackman weighs her options between the coasts and decides to stay put. Through all that back-and-forth, Blackman hits on some thoughts about place and our relationship to where we happen to be: “Can’t sweat anything I never thought I’d get to do/ A city’s more than its proximity to you/ The answer’s there, I could know it if I tried/ Say you’re falling apart, well, you know know what, so am I.”

“Drive is a post-grad panic song. In 2020, I spent a lot of time thinking about whether I wanted to move to New York or LA, and every time, the debate came back to my fear of driving,” Blackman said in a statement. “I used that as a launchpad to spiral about my imagined adult life. Writing this song helped me decide to stay in New York.”

Listen below.

“Drive” is out now via Father/Daughter.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    2 hours ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest