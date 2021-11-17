Madeline Kenney – “I’ll Get Over It”

New Music November 17, 2021 12:53 PM By Peter Helman

Madeline Kenney – “I’ll Get Over It”

New Music November 17, 2021 12:53 PM By Peter Helman

Madeline Kenney released her latest album Sucker’s Lunch last year and followed it up at the beginning of this year with the Summer Quarter EP. Today, she’s back with a new single called “I’ll Get It Over,” a reflection on her impending 30th birthday and the realities of being a working musician in an ongoing pandemic.

“The reality of that hit me sorta hard,” Kenney told The Fader. “And I had to step back and say, ‘Okay. What does making music mean to me? What do I prioritize? Am I chasing a career, or am I chasing a feeling? How do I want to look back on this part of my life, my growth as an artist?'”

“‘I’ll Get Over It’ was made in my basement,” Kenney continued. “It’s about growing tired of myself, people growing tired of me — the pain that brings, and the acceptance that also comes from recognizing the constant nature of change … it’s not a gripe release.”

The song itself is a floaty synthetic slow burn, and you can listen to it below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Londonbeat’s “I’ve Been Thinking About You”

    17 hours ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    3 days ago

    Girl Band Change Their Name To Gilla Band, Apologize For “Misgendered Name”

    2 days ago

    Brass Against Apologize For Singer Urinating On Fan’s Face During Festival Set: “Sophia Got Carried Away”

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest