Madeline Kenney – “I’ll Get Over It”

Madeline Kenney released her latest album Sucker’s Lunch last year and followed it up at the beginning of this year with the Summer Quarter EP. Today, she’s back with a new single called “I’ll Get It Over,” a reflection on her impending 30th birthday and the realities of being a working musician in an ongoing pandemic.

“The reality of that hit me sorta hard,” Kenney told The Fader. “And I had to step back and say, ‘Okay. What does making music mean to me? What do I prioritize? Am I chasing a career, or am I chasing a feeling? How do I want to look back on this part of my life, my growth as an artist?'”

“‘I’ll Get Over It’ was made in my basement,” Kenney continued. “It’s about growing tired of myself, people growing tired of me — the pain that brings, and the acceptance that also comes from recognizing the constant nature of change … it’s not a gripe release.”

The song itself is a floaty synthetic slow burn, and you can listen to it below.