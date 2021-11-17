Huerco S. – “Plonk IV”
The Kansas-based ambient musician Brian Leeds has announced the first new Huerco S. album in six years — his most recent was 2016’s For Those Of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have), though he’s put out a couple albums under his name Pendant since then. His new album is called Plonk — the title is reference to a machine that Leeds imagined called plonk, and each track is supposed to manifest a sound that that machine makes, all of which is inspired by his love of cars. Today, he’s sharing “Plonk IV,” a collection of whirrs and guttural noises that coalesce into an uneasy rhythm. Check it out below.
Here’s the album cut of “Plonk IV”:
TRACKLIST:
01 “Plonk I”
02 “Plonk II”
03 “Plonk III”
04 “Plonk IV”
05 “Plonk V”
06 “Plonk VI”
07 “Plonk VII”
08 “Plonk VIII”
09 “Plonk IX” (Feat. SIR E.U.)
10 “Plonk X”
Plonk is out 2/25 via Incienso.