New Music November 17, 2021 3:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Worst Party Ever – “Prism On A Window”

New Music November 17, 2021 3:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Seattle emo upstarts Worst Party Ever have announced their debut album. Dartland will drop digitally next month with physical release in January, and its lead single “Prism On A Window” is out today via Brooklyn Vegan. The song is as catchy as it is moody, floating its way through dense clouds of guitar in the first half before achieving liftoff via uptempo drums and spindly riffs. If you were feeling that new A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, you ought to give this one a spin.

In a press release, Worst Party Ever’s Andy Schueneman offers the following statement:

We’ve spent the last 2 years recording and writing this album. It feels like the only release we’ve ever done that I am ready to actually release. I made “Prism” the first single and track because it helps give context to what the record is about and how I’ve been feeling for the last few years. We all finally had the ability to make something together as we planned back in high school. I’m looking forward to showing everybody the rest of the record as it means so much to us.

Hear “Prism On A Window” below.

TRACKLIST:
“Prism On A Window”
“Circle”
“Provenance”
“Where’s Jack?”
“In Chamber”
“Talk”
“Beautiful Out”
“AWLYD”
“3D Camera”
“New God”
“Natural”
“Into The PÜR”

Dartland is out 12/17 digitally and 1/7 physically via No Sleep. Pre-order it here.

