Ted Leo & Jeppeson Airplane – “Into The Conquering Sun”

It’s been more than four years since Ted Leo released his solo album The Hanged Man, and in a new update today he says not to expect another one anytime soon, though he does have ideas. “I’m a bit adrift with no real time or goals or visible future for my life/career as an artist, so it’s largely remained in the ‘continuously adding notes’ phase for a while,” Leo writes. “Some good notes! Lotta stuff to draw on! But I haven’t done much writing with it all, until I got the assignment I needed from Spencer Ackerman.”

Ackerman, a national security reporter, recently published a book called Reign Of Terror: How The 9/11 Era Destabilized America And Produced Trump. Leo volunteered to narrate the audio version of the book, an offer Ackerman declined because he wanted to do it himself. He did, however, request that Leo write and record a song to go along with the book launch. Leo saw the opportunity to move forward with one of the tracks he’s been working on, “Into The Conquering Sun.” Leo recorded it with Ackerman on drums and Sue Werner from War On Women on bass, and now it’s out for the listening. Hear it below.

<a href="https://tedleo.bandcamp.com/track/into-the-conquering-sun">Into the Conquering Sun by Ted Leo & Jeppesen Airplane</a>

Here’s the full dispatch from Leo about this track and his creative whereabouts: