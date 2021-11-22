The Month In Jazz – November 2021

Wynton Marsalis turned 60 last month, on October 18. That’s a big life milestone for anybody, so congratulations to him for making it, particularly in an era when a lot of famous Black musicians have died in middle age if not earlier. I probably wouldn’t have given it a whole lot of thought, but Jazz at Lincoln Center presented three nights of concerts from November 18-20, including a retrospective of music from the last 40 years of his career and his first small group performances in the venue’s Rose Theater in a decade. So now I’m thinking about Wynton Marsalis.

His self-titled debut album, released in January 1982, was intended to certify him, right out of the gate, as the new crown prince of acoustic jazz as it was meant to be played, the living link between the glorious past and the promising future. It opened with two tracks featuring players his own age — his older brother Branford on tenor sax, Kenny Kirkland on piano, Clarence Seay on bass and Jeff “Tain” Watts on drums — and ended with another performance by that band, albeit with Charles Fambrough stepping into the bass position. In between, though, were four tracks on which the Marsalis brothers went to jazz fantasy camp, fronting Miles Davis’s 1965-68 rhythm section of pianist Herbie Hancock, bassist Ron Carter, and drummer Tony Williams and even covered “R.J.” from Davis’s E.S.P. album.

The liner notes, by Stanley Crouch, helped drive home the message. “His arrival, and what it signals, is especially important because there has been — as there always is — talk about the decline of jazz, and more than a few have sworn they’ve seen the art gurgling on its deathbed.” Now, you could argue that the four most important words in that sentence are “as there always is.” People are forever asserting that jazz is dead. Meanwhile, I’ve been able to come up with 10-15 records a month worth sharing with you all for five years straight. And anyway, Marsalis himself put up some at least token resistance to being defined as a strict aesthetic conservative, telling Crouch, “What I’m trying to do is come up to the standards all of these trumpet giants have set — Armstrong, [Dizzy] Gillespie, [Fats] Navarro, [Clifford] Brown, Miles, Freddie Hubbard, and Don Cherry. And that’s not an easy job.”

That mention of Don Cherry is a surprise, but if you dig deep enough into Marsalis’s discography, there are occasional nods to the avant-garde. He is not an avant-gardist in spirit himself, not even a little, but he speaks enough of that language to get by when necessary. On The Fifties: A Prism, a 2020 album by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the ensemble gets into a kind of big band version of Ornette Coleman’s bent blues style on “Pursuit Of The New Thing,” and Marsalis never seems lost.

Marsalis’s leadership of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has been a remarkable achievement, the focus of his artistic career. Since the program launched with a series of concerts in 1987, it has become a major force in New York and beyond. They have their own label, Blue Engine, which releases performances from their archives; their Essentially Ellington and Let Freedom Swing programs provide curriculums and visits from artists to schools all over the US; and they have tuition-free Jazz Academies for young players. The focus, obviously, is on the tradition: the musical tree that has its roots in turn-of-the-20th-century New Orleans and branches off in all directions through the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s and early ’60s. But Marsalis doesn’t seem concerned with keeping young musicians inside the fence, just with giving them a foundation. As he told the New York Times in 2017, “With our younger students, we tell them: Hey, when you come up and you play these arrangements and you do these things — then they can do what they want… speak with their voice, and then to do their thing.”

(It’s worth noting that Jazz at Lincoln Center, the venue, has booked artists that are a lot more out than Marsalis in recent years. Matthew Shipp’s trio performed at Dizzy’s Club, the small room; Cecil Taylor and John Zorn were co-headliners at the Rose Theater; the same room hosted ECM Records’ 50th anniversary concert, which featured some very sharp-edged performances; and Henry Threadgill was invited to perform two concerts with large ensembles in 2017, which he unfortunately had to cancel due to illness. So even if he himself is a largely traditional musical thinker, the institution of which he is the public face gives the occasional thumbs-up to the avant-garde as well.)

In some ways, Jazz at Lincoln Center has allowed Marsalis to do something truly rare in any art form: He has created his own context. Most artists have context imposed on them from without. Critics — and fans — interpret their work, and define what the artist is doing, sometimes erroneously. The error can be as minor as not realizing that a particular composition is a musical response to another composition the critic may not have heard, or it can be as major as overall ignorance of the artist’s culture, causing art to be filtered through an entirely inapt set of reference points. If someone’s not from the US, for example, why should their art be automatically assumed to be a statement about American society?

Wynton Marsalis exists in the context of Jazz at Lincoln Center. The music he writes (and the music the Orchestra’s members write, with his encouragement), performed by the orchestra or the smaller groups he pulls from its membership, is presented to his own artistic standards; he doesn’t have to water it down or compromise it in any way. This can yield impressive results, as on 2019’s Jazz And Art, or it can go awry, as on 2020’s The Ever Fonky Lowdown. But it’s a clear artistic vision at work, and that’s incredibly valuable. I can only think of three other comparable examples of this in jazz, and they are the Duke Ellington Orchestra (while Ellington himself was alive and composing, of course), the Sun Ra Arkestra (same caveat) and the AACM.

Ellington always kept his band in the present, never allowing it to become a mere nostalgia act. He didn’t concede much to popular trends — sure, he played a medley of Beatles tunes on the Ed Sullivan Show, but his concerts were about presenting his music, and though classic pieces remained in the book, he kept writing until near the end of his life. Sun Ra, too, insisted on existence on his own terms. He kept his band together by literally living in the same house with them, maintaining an almost cult-like discipline and stiff-arming the outside world, and rarely if ever dropping the mask. He said he was from Saturn, and accepting that was part of the price of admission. When the AACM was founded in 1965, one of its crucial tenets was that members must compose and present their own music. They were mutually supporting, playing in each other’s bands and organizing collective concerts, and as a result they were able to develop and insist upon a context for their work. They were less subject to critical whims, because the united front they presented meant that the idea of “AACM music” meant something. Different as they were, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago, Muhal Richard Abrams, Anthony Braxton, Wadada Leo Smith, Henry Threadgill and others were clearly laying out a path. Duke Ellington was an icon of jazz, but embraced the phrase “beyond category,” and Sun Ra’s music was just one part of a vast philosophy which impacted every aspect of life (his and the Arkestra members’). All of these people have had an incalculable impact on music, at least in part because they insisted that their work be heard on their terms.

It will likely be 30 years or more before Wynton Marsalis’s music is analyzed in real depth. It’s going to have to happen posthumously, and someone’s going to have to go through all the albums, all the compositions, and the history of Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Orchestra. (My personal picks would include 1985’s Black Codes (From The Underground); 1986’s J Mood and Live At Blues Alley; 1987’s Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1; 1998’s Standard Time Vol. 5: The Midnight Blues; 1999’s Live At The Village Vanguard box; 2019’s Jazz And Art; and this year’s The Democracy! Suite.) For now, as he turns 60 and shows no sign of slowing down, it’s enough to acknowledge that he too has created his own context.

