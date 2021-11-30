Black Country, New Road – “Concorde”

In February of next year, Black Country, New Road will release their sophomore album, Ants From Up There. So far, we’ve heard lead single “Chaos Space Marine” and “Bread Song.” Today they share their latest.

Coming in at around six minutes, the bombastic “Concorde” is a stunning showcase of both lead singer Isaac Wood’s baritone and the band’s overall push-pull instrumentals. The tension-filled build-up is lengthy, but the payoff is well worth it. Listen to “Concorde” below.

Ants From Up There is out 2/4 on Ninja Tune.