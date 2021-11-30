Black Country, New Road – “Concorde”

Rosie Foster

New Music November 30, 2021 8:33 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Black Country, New Road – “Concorde”

Rosie Foster

New Music November 30, 2021 8:33 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In February of next year, Black Country, New Road will release their sophomore album, Ants From Up There. So far, we’ve heard lead single “Chaos Space Marine” and “Bread Song.” Today they share their latest.

Coming in at around six minutes, the bombastic “Concorde” is a stunning showcase of both lead singer Isaac Wood’s baritone and the band’s overall push-pull instrumentals. The tension-filled build-up is lengthy, but the payoff is well worth it. Listen to “Concorde” below.

Ants From Up There is out 2/4 on Ninja Tune.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)”

    5 days ago

    Brian May Blasts Brit Awards For Adopting Gender-Neutral Categories, Says Queen Would Not Be Woke Enough Today: “We Would Have To Have A Trans Person”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The Month In Metal – November 2021

    10 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest