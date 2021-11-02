Black Country, New Road – “Bread Song”

Last month, Black Country, New Road announced they’d be quickly following up their debut For The First Time, which came out this past February. Its successor, Ants From Up There, will arrive in the early days of next February, just under a year later. At the time, they shared a lead single called “Chaos Space Marine.” Today, they’re back with another.

Black Country, New Road’s latest is called “Bread Song.” “We wanted to do the first chorus with no time signature,” vocalist Isaac Wood said in a statement. “I went to see Steve Reich do ‘Music For 18 Musicians’ and there’s a piece where a bar length is determined by the breath of the clarinet player, they just play until they run out of breath. I wanted to try that with the whole band, where we don’t look at each other, we don’t make too many cues, we just try and play without time — but together.”

As you might expect from that premise, “Bread Song” mostly leans in the more atmospheric direction of Black Country’s sound. Check it out below.

Ants From Up There is out 2/4 on Ninja Tune.