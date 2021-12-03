Suddenly, the Black Keys were everywhere. In fairness, the process had actually been unfolding for years. Never strangers to syncing their music, the duo had recently achieved a new level of exposure with a few key singles from 2010’s Brothers, the album that would stand as their mainstream breakthrough after years of consistent critical praise and churning out albums while slugging it out on the road. In my mid-’00s early teenage years, I had a totally different perception of this band: the scuzzy blues-rock dudes adored by the upperclassmen art kids who parked their beat-up cars at the edge of campus to surreptitiously smoke cigarettes. There was something cultish about them, especially if you didn’t know about the music criticism narrative that imagined a sort of cartoonish rivalry between the two color-coded garage-rock duos of the ’00s. By the beginning of the ’10s, though, songs like “Tighten Up” were inescapable in commercials and at college parties alike. And that was before El Camino arrived, 10 years ago on Monday. Then, the Black Keys were really everywhere.

After the success of Brothers, the Black Keys could have capitalized. Since their 2002 debut, the Black Keys had mostly favored a solid but unchanging formula, a garage-y blues-indie, driven by Dan Auerbach’s sludgy riffs and Patrick Carney’s bashed-out beats. Most of their albums kept it simple, and it was only when they teamed up with the then in-demand producer Danger Mouse for 2008’s Attack & Release that their palette began to ever so slightly expand. Then, in 2010 — amidst Auerbach supposedly sneak-attacking Carney with a solo album, Carney’s divorce, and the theoretical near-demise of the band — they returned with Brothers, a collection that made good on their early albums while diversifying their sound with psychedelia, soul, and more straight-up classic rock. It was a reboot and a culmination and a career milestone, a swampy album with hooks sticky enough that the Black Keys won over a whole lot of of new listeners and started to garner industry stamps of approvals like Grammys.

In most timelines, the band would’ve then toured that into the ground for several years, steadily climbing festival posters, fueled by the resilience of newly infectious tracks like “Tighten Up” and “Howlin’ For You.” Instead, Auerbach and Carney found themselves surprised and burnt out by the sudden embrace of the band — and all the demands that came with it — after all those years with a more underground pedigree. They cancelled some shows, and instead decided to go back into the studio to make another album with Danger Mouse. The result, El Camino, arrived a mere year and a half after Brothers. It ended up capitalizing on Brothers‘ success in a whole different way.

Relative to their other albums, the Black Keys changed up their approach to make El Camino. They entered the studio without any songs, and invited Danger Mouse in not just as a producer, but a co-writer. The abrupt re-entry was partially by design, a reaction to the whirlwind of Brothers. Speaking to American Songwriter in 2011, Carney relayed how the Brothers era escalated rapidly — getting booked for Saturday Night Live, Grammy noms, the album going gold. “It was cool, but it kinda made me nervous,” he said. “It was like, ‘Uh, fuck.’ That’s why we didn’t want to take our usual gap between making records… It wasn’t enough time to even consider what was going on.”

Once in the studio, Auerbach and Carney worked with Danger Mouse on song ideas, getting a track every day or two, then refining. Two trends emerged. They found themselves writing faster songs — a reflection of their harried headspace but also, presumably, the knowledge that they now had to come armed with bangers for fields full of people. This dovetailed with a more acute attention to songcraft, the three of them working over songs to hone them into the most no-nonsense, direct-endorphin-hit shape. As Auerbach put it in that same American Songwriter interview:

For the first time, we were getting into the nuances of each song by asking ourselves, “How long should this intro be? How long should the pre-chorus be? Should there even be a pre-chorus?” We were playing with tempos and BPMs, seeing how a vocal hook does or doesn’t work at a faster speed. And usually, we went with the faster option.

You could instantly hear the results of these new methods across El Camino. It rushed right out the gates with “Lonely Boy,” then the most unabashed singalong anthem the Black Keys had ever recorded. And from there, El Camino never really let up. Where in the past the duo could get mired in repetition or the occasional turgid blues-rock crawl, El Camino was all swagger, all rush. The dirty glam of “Gold On The Ceiling” with its fat, squelching riff and another unshakable earworm chorus; the highway cruise grit of “Money Maker” and “Run Right Back” and “Hell Of A Season”; the coked-out riff and fuzzy slither of “Mind Eraser” — everything was precision, all in service of hitting you instantly and leaving you with hooks that forced you to come back over and over. Throughout, the band barely stopped for breath; even the temporary respite of “Little Black Submarines” is really just a setup for the song’s volcanic second half.