5. “Jackie”

The New Pornographers is obviously such a different band from Destroyer in terms of aesthetics. When he brings you one of his songs, what has that process always been like? Does he write it as a New Pornographers song or does he turn it into a New Pornographers song?

NEWMAN: This one was very much turned into a New Pornographers song. I saw him play an acoustic Destroyer show. It was probably around 1999 I guess. Maybe early 2000. You gotta remember we live in Vancouver where there’s a lot of pot. Anyways, I was really stoned when I was watching this solo Destroyer show. And he played “Jackie” and “Testament To Youth In Verse.” And I was there in the audience, and it suddenly occurred to me, “These songs could be in my band. These amazing songs could be in my band!” So I went to him and afterwards and said, “Those songs! ‘The bells ring no’ and ‘visualize success,’ those two, we gotta use them in the New Pornographers.” And he said, “Cool.”

For whatever reason, “Testament,” we sat on that until the next record. But we went to the studio to do “Jackie” and I remember there were things that I added. It was just arrangement. I just love the line “Visualize success but don’t believe your eyes.” In the original version, he just said that once. It was just kind of a passing line. And I thought, “That’s good. Why don’t we just hit that really hard?” Like, why don’t we have a part where we’re just yelling that a few times? That might have been the only thing I contributed.

But it was like that in the earlier days. Starting on Electric Version or Twin Cinema, a lot of his songs were a lot more fully complete and we just played them. But “Jackie” I remember we had to turn it into a New Pornographers song. And it’s still one of my favorite Pornographers songs. I remember we had a Wurlitzer around. So much of the Pornographers has been based around what’s in the room. When we were recording that, there was a Wurlitzer there, so we thought, “Let’s put Wurlitzer on it!” So it became this kind of groovy, Wurlitzer-driven song just because there was a Wurlitzer there. Just like on the next record there was a pump organ there, so there’s a lot of songs with a pump organ.

It was great working on the Dan songs because that’s when I began to have a sense that “this is good.” Like when I’m listening to my own songs I can’t see the forest for the trees, but when we’re playing songs like “Jackie,” I thought, “This is great!” But lots of bands were great that nobody knew about, that lived and died in obscurity. So I thought, it’s great, but what’s that worth? It wasn’t even worth thinking about.

6. “Letter From An Occupant”

When first hearing about the New Pornographers, I remember this being the single, the song you’ve gotta hear. Did you identify this one early on as a single or a standout track?

NEWMAN: No, not at all! We had that four-song demo. and I gave it to people. I sent it to Sub Pop because [Newman’s previous band] Zumpano was on Sub Pop, and I never heard back from them. And I sent it to my friend Nils — he was at Matador, but I met him when he was at Sub Pop. So I sent it to them and never really heard back. Although years later Nils would tell me that they listened to it. But it was a cassette, and they didn’t have a cassette setup in the office, so it was always a big hassle to put on the New Pornographers demo. Nothing came of it. I sent it to the head of Sub Pop and I sent it to my friend at Matador and I sent it to some really tiny labels, and nobody bit. I remember just being shocked, like, “Is it just me?” A couple years later everybody would be telling me what an amazing song “Letter From An Occupant” was, but yet, it was there in the world, and I was sending it to people, and the response wasn’t like, “Oh, we gotta sign these guys.”

But then, in early 2000, this clothing store in Vancouver called the Good Jacket decided they were going to put out a benefit CD for, I think, the Vancouver Food Bank. And so they asked us to put a song on it. I thought, OK, how about this song “Letter From An Occupant.” Nobody else wants it! So we gave it to them, and that was the first song. And it got quite a lot of attention! People went, “Who’s this new band?” And we called ourselves “The New Pornographers & Neko,” which was a cute way of referencing that classic band and also referencing the fact that Neko was singing it.

Mint Records, when then they saw the reaction to the song, that was when they wanted to sign us. They had also heard our demo. They’d heard our four songs. Their response was also kind of a shrug. But that was when I think people started to realize, “This song has been put out in the world and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback.” And so because of “Letter From An Occupant” on that compilation, Mint said, “We want to put out your record now.” And then we put out the record. So yeah, “Letter From An Occupant” was definitely — it was our foot in the door, but it was waiting at the door for a couple years before anybody answered.

Did you write that one with Neko in mind? Do you know ahead of time which songs you’re going to hand off?

NEWMAN: I know I must have. And I remember very well playing it for Neko and feeling very embarrassed, whenever that was — 1998? Just feeling like, “OK, here’s my shitty song, Neko. Will you sing it?” It’s hard to remember what I was even thinking. But the idea that Neko would sing a couple songs, maybe because there was Dan in the band and I was in the band and Neko was in the band and it was hard to pin down Neko for anything, maybe we could only get her to sing lead on two songs and that was it. And that became kind of a model. That continued. Like, “Oh, we can never get her to sing.” So we would get her to sing two lead and a bunch of backups because backups we can do more quickly.

Neko had just put out her first record in ’97. She seemed really popular to us even though she wasn’t. She already seemed like a big deal. I remember touring with her in like ’99 and 2000,

and there would be maybe 100 or 200 people at the shows, and thinking, “She’s huge. She’s so popular.” ‘Cause I was used to going on tour and there was nobody there. I was used to going on tour where 50 people at your show was the biggest show of the tour. So I couldn’t get over how big she was. But now I look back and I think, “She was pretty small at that point.” But it seemed big to us.

This seems like another one where the narrative doesn’t matter much.

NEWMAN: It was very much, like, a breakup song. It was kind of an “F you.” It was written in sort of a circuitous way as an “F you” to a girlfriend. “For the love of a God you sang, not a letter from an occupant” — like trying to say, “You just didn’t like the fact that I was human. You couldn’t deal with the fact that I was flawed. So fuck you.” Who sang “Fuck You”? Who did

it? Cee-Lo Green. It was kind of a second cousin to “Fuck You” by Cee-Lo Green.

7. “To Wild Homes”

NEWMAN: Dan would just make so many demos. I wish I still had the cassette. I swear he gave me an hour-and-a-half-long tape that was just him singing songs or pieces of songs. And I just listened to it, all these endless Dan songs. And some of them were very tossed-off. And I’d just find the ones that I thought were really good. So by doing that I found “To Wild Homes” and I found “Execution Day, and maybe another one but I forget what it was.

That was a really early song. It would have been on our first cassette, but we just didn’t nail it. We recorded “To Wild Homes” way back when we did all the first songs, but something about the performance — I think we hadn’t arranged it yet. It just didn’t work. Once again we did that trick where we broke the song down. There’s a point where the song breaks down and just becomes an acoustic, which in my head it was a tribute to “Space Oddity” where it breaks down and is acoustic. I might have said that when we were arranging it, “What if it breaks down, kind of like ‘Space Oddity’ here?” Then that worked.

I remember listening to this one in the studio and thinking, “We’re good.” This was a song where I thought, “Something’s going on here that is unusually good.” I just had a moment of focus. I had a moment of clarity where I could hear us for what we were. And I thought, “We’re good. We’re really good.” It’s like my brain took a snapshot. I can remember where I was sitting in Rodney Graham’s studio when I thought that. Back in early 2000 I was listening to “To Wild Homes” and thinking, “We rule.” So I treasure those moments, those rare moments.

8. “The Body Says No”

NEWMAN: This one, I started writing it back in my old band Zumpano. There were parts of it that I think I initially thought could be a Zumpano song, but I just kind of sat on it for a few years. Which I do — sometimes I have a little piece of good music and I think, “I’ve got to find a good place for it.” Sometimes I just sit on it for a while until I figure out a place for it to go. But I think that chorus, “Man, can you believe she didn’t need me/ Any more than I needed…” I feel like I had that back in Zumpano. I just had to kind of rewrite it.

We have to play these songs in less than three weeks. Now I’m thinking, “Oh shit. How does that one go?” It’s a lot of work.

So you haven’t gotten to rehearse for the tour yet?

NEWMAN: We’re just trying to learn them on tour. The cramming basically has to come in the week before the shows. I mean, a lot of them we know. A lot of them I could basically do in my sleep. “Mass Romantic,” “Fake Headlines,” “Slow Descent,” “Jackie,” “Letter From An Occupant” we’ve played so much. Songs like “Body Says No” we haven’t played in a long time. Those are the ones where you have to teach yourself the song again. And the songs have a lot of twists and turns. We made our life needlessly difficult.

That’s part of the appeal of the songs is all the twists and turns.

NEWMAN: Yeah, I guess that’s true. Sometimes I listen to old songs and I honestly don’t know where they’re going. And that’s an interesting feeling. A song I wrote, the bridge will come and I will think, “I don’t remember writing that whatsoever. I don’t remember singing it. I don’t remember playing it.” And I think that’s cool. It means you can listen to your own music like a fan. So hopefully I have that feeling when I listen to “Body Says No.” Hopefully I’ll listen to it and go, “Wow! Cool.”

That’s one of those songs where it already has one chorus and then you break out into another chorus. I like songs like that, like “Some Might Say” by Oasis.

NEWMAN: The fake-out chorus! I’ve always loved that stuff. And even in the band, there’s never been any agreement on what’s a chorus. Somebody’ll be like, “That’s the chorus.” My response is, “Sure, whatever you want. Why do you have to call it anything?” When you start moving away from simple verse chorus verse chorus structures, why even bother labeling it? It’s funny — I enjoyed writing like that, but it didn’t take me long to not want to write like that anymore. A few years later I felt like it was becoming like a cliché, like the way my songs would go in these weird directions, kind of asymmetrical. I found myself just wanting to write simpler songs. ‘Cause I thought, “I’ve done that.” I’ve already written “Bleeding Heart Show.” I don’t want to write it again.

I was just listening to [Newman’s 2004 solo debut] The Slow Wonder today. It seems like you were starting to streamline by then.

NEWMAN: Yeah, definitely. Those were songs that I thought were not Pornographers songs, and it’s probably because they were a little straighter. I was at a point where I thought, “The Pornographers need to sound like that.” And then after Slow Wonder, when that got a really good reaction, I went into Twin Cinema thinking, “Maybe we can sound whatever we feel like. Maybe we don’t have to have a formula.” So then we started playing mellower songs and stranger songs. And then on Challengers we had songs that are basically acoustic. I think I always wanted to mess around with the formula, which maybe was not the most brilliant business move. When other bands are just trying to perfect their style, I was trying to abandon it. I thought, “No, I don’t want to write more songs that sound like our other more popular songs. I want to do different songs.”