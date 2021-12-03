Cordae – “Sinister” (Feat. Lil Wayne)
Cordae released his Just Until… EP in April as a teaser for his forthcoming sophomore LP. We’ve since learned the album will be called From A Bird’s Eye View. It’s supposedly coming soon, and today it yielded a new single, the Lil Wayne collab “Sinister.” The beat comes from Hit-Boy, who gets a shout-out in Cordae’s lyrics, and director Edgar Esteves did the video. Does Weezy’s recent run of impressive features continue here? Find out below.
From A Bird’s Eye View is coming soon via Atlantic/ART@WAR.