You don’t have to know any of that history to appreciate The Time Of The Foxgloves. All you have to do is pull up a chair and listen. Despite its hi-fi origins, the album is pleasingly raw and homespun; it makes me feel like I’m sitting on a porch somewhere sweltering with Snock, just soaking in off-kilter bluesy folk tunes, sipping on something sweet. At their most sparse, as on the unhurried and rickety “Love Is The Closest Thing,” these songs convey a startling intimacy. Even when they’re punched up with a bit of accompaniment — like the jazzy live staple “Se Fue En La Noche” and the Josephine Foster duet “Jacob’s Ladder,” both laced with bass clarinet and xylophone by Nate Lumbard — the tender, handcrafted vibe remains. Snock and friends ease their way through each song like they’ve got all the time in the world and nowhere better to be. It’s wonderful.

Hurley’s disposition and personal history come through right away on opener “Are You Here For The Festival.” He begins by putting Ohio’s magnificent Nelsonville Music Festival, where he was a mainstay for a decade before the pandemic, right alongside history’s most famous fest: “Did ya ever leave Nelsonville with a broken heart? Did ya ever leave Woodstock fallin’ apart?” The track is a charming character portrait, all the more so thanks to the fiddles and banjo lending graceful color to Hurley’s gruff vocal. A cover of the Louvin Brothers’ “Alabama” is even prettier, Snock and Betsy Nichols entwining their voices into gorgeous earthy harmonies as they celebrate the natural beauty of the South. Most breathtaking of all might be Snock and Luke Ydstie plucking away serenely against the drone of Ydstie’s pump organ on the instrumental “Knocko The Monk.”

“I’m what they call a CC, a colorful character,” Hurley sang on 1977’s Long Journey. Much farther along on that journey, he remains one-of-a-kind but attuned to universal concerns. On The Time Of The Foxgloves, Snock consistently renders life’s basics in ways that make me appreciate them anew, be it warm love, cold beer, or “summer morning breeze that’s blowing through lush green trees.” His music mirrors that impulse, pared down to fundamentals and fleshed out with just a few well-chosen flourishes. Rarely is that combination more affecting than in the album’s final moments, as Hurley voices one last poignant sentiment: “Sorrow, ignore me please/ Leave me all days like these.” We should all be grateful he was granted enough days to present us with another album as lovely as this.

The Time Of The Foxgloves is out 12/10 via No Quarter Records.

<a href="https://michaelhurley.bandcamp.com/album/the-time-of-the-foxgloves">The Time of the Foxgloves by Michael Hurley</a>

