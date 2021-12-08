Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “B-Side”

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – “B-Side”

New Music December 8, 2021 1:46 PM By Peter Helman

Psych-funk trio Khruangbin and soul singer Leon Bridges are both from Texas, and they teamed up last year on the collaborative EP Texas Sun. Now they’re following that up with a companion piece called Texas Moon.

“Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow,” Khruangbin say. “Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?”

Today, Khruangbin and Bridges are sharing the four-track EP’s lead single, which is ironically entitled “B-Side.” The Western-themed track comes with a video directed by Philip Andelman and shot in the J. Lorraine Ghost Town, and you can watch and listen to it below.

Texas Moon is out 2/18 on Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories. Pre-order it here.

