Stream Fleet Foxes’ New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice

New Music December 10, 2021 10:51 AM By Ryan Leas

Stream Fleet Foxes’ New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice

New Music December 10, 2021 10:51 AM By Ryan Leas

When Fleet Foxes released their amazing 2020 album Shore, it was obvious many of its songs were going to be ridiculously strong additions to the band’s live repertoire. The circumstances of 2020 being what they were, though, Robin Pecknold wasn’t able to take those songs on the road quite yet. Instead, he promoted the album with a solo performance at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church. It was called A Very Lonely Solstice, and originally livestreamed on last year’s winter solstice.

Now, Fleet Foxes have officially released the performance as a live album under the same name. It features Pecknold singing many of the highlights from Shore — including “Sunblind,” “Maestranza,” “A Long Way Past The Past,” “Can I Believe You,” and several others — as well as a couple old favorites like “Helplessness Blues” and “Blue Spotted Tail.” He also covered Nina Simone’s “In The Morning.”

A Very Lonely Solstice won’t be out physically until the spring, but it’s available to stream now, just a bit ahead of the solstice this time around. Check it out below.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Fleet Foxes Shore
Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: EMF’s “Unbelievable”

    4 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    5 hours ago

    The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2021

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest