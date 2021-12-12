Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

News December 12, 2021 9:44 AM By James Rettig

Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

News December 12, 2021 9:44 AM By James Rettig

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting for the first time and performing for the second. Performance-wise, she did two tracks from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, the title track and “Male Fantasy,” which just got an Eilish-directed music video last week. For one of her performances, she was introduced by her parents; her brother Finneas O’Connell also performed alongside her.

As host, Eilish made fun of the dress she was wearing and talked about coming from an entertainment family in her opening monologue. She also, of course, appeared in a bunch of sketches. In one sketch inspired by this viral video she played a Christmas pageant director for a hip-hop Nativity scene. In another, she was a nurse on TikTok. She appeared alongside Ego Nwodim and Kate McKinnon in a song about a weird interaction with Santa. Finneas made appearances in a hotel commercial and in the TikTok sketch. And one of the sketches, “Christmas Cards,” had a cameo from Miley Cyrus.

Watch videos from Saturday Night Live below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “The Promise Of A New Day”

    2 days ago

    The Gummy Awards: Vote For The Best Music Of 2021

    4 days ago

    The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2021

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest