Black Dresses – “We Are Children Of The Light”

New Music December 14, 2021 10:48 AM By James Rettig

Black Dresses have a song on Christmasasaurus X2, the latest edition of an annual holiday compilation that’s been put out since 2005. This year’s proceeds are going to the Gerstein Crisis Centre. Devi McCallion and Ada Rook gifted us with their take on “We Are Children Of The Light,” a religious song originally written and composed by Eugene O’Reilly.

Earlier this year, despite being “broken up,” Black Dresses put out a new album called Forever In Your Heart.

Listen to “We Are Children Of The Light” below and check out the whole compilation here.

