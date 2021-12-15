In Memoriam: Bands We Lost In 2021

In Memoriam December 15, 2021 12:28 PM By Scott Lapatine

Last year a bunch of bands broke up, and then when they couldn’t launch farewell tours, postponed their goodbyes until 2021 or 2022. That’s why after 12 years I skipped making one of these videos in 2020. But now that everything is 62% back to normal, musical groups are back to calling it quits, and this we must acknowledge with an Oscars-style montage. As usual I am excluding any acts who hung it up because of members that became problematic or dead, as this is supposed to be amusing. When a band dies, it is sad, but we’ll always have the music, and probably one day, NFTs. Let us know who you’ll miss, and who I missed, in the comments.





