The Cactus Blossoms – “Everybody” (Feat. Jenny Lewis)

A lot of cool people seem to be very impressed with the Cactus Blossoms. David Lynch features the Twin Cities country band in Twin Peaks: The Return, and Kacey Musgraves took them on tour. So did Jenny Lewis, who guests on the band’s new single “Everybody,” out today. The track, from the Cactus Blossoms’ upcoming album One Day, is an easygoing roots-rock tune that feels right in Lewis’ wheelhouse. Hear it along with the previous M. Ward-esque single “Hey Baby” below.

One Day is out 2/11 on Walkie Talkie Records.