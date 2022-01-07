The Cactus Blossoms – “Everybody” (Feat. Jenny Lewis)

Jacob Blickenstaff

New Music January 7, 2022 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

The Cactus Blossoms – “Everybody” (Feat. Jenny Lewis)

Jacob Blickenstaff

New Music January 7, 2022 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

A lot of cool people seem to be very impressed with the Cactus Blossoms. David Lynch features the Twin Cities country band in Twin Peaks: The Return, and Kacey Musgraves took them on tour. So did Jenny Lewis, who guests on the band’s new single “Everybody,” out today. The track, from the Cactus Blossoms’ upcoming album One Day, is an easygoing roots-rock tune that feels right in Lewis’ wheelhouse. Hear it along with the previous M. Ward-esque single “Hey Baby” below.

One Day is out 2/11 on Walkie Talkie Records.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    12 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    12 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest