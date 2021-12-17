Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
It’s almost Christmas and today New York State set a new single-day record for positive COVID-19 cases. Several NYC venues are closing in response and the Omicron surge does not bode well for 2022. If you’re going to this awesome-looking Xibalba/Section H8/Scowl/Soul Blind show or RFK Jr.’s house this weekend, please be safe so you can discuss Eric Clapton’s anti-vax Christmas single with us here next week.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|doc brownout
|Score:33 | Dec 15th
|
Yes. It is wrong that he believes it’s a derogatory term, and saying it *is* homophobic. Full stop.
|Posted in: Tool Drummer Yelled Homophobic Slur At Victim Before Arrest
|#9
|Spudlord
|Score:34 | Dec 15th
|
Oh ffs dude you’re 60 years old. Is it so hard to just call someone a douchebag or asshole or – better yet – ignore the entire situation?
|Posted in: Tool Drummer Yelled Homophobic Slur At Victim Before Arrest
|#8
|bigpapi34
|Score:34 | Dec 13th
|
Was it REALLY Number One?
No, it was not.
9/21/1991 – Just like last week, the real number one song was still “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams, since it’s #1 airplay and #2 sales, and “Motownphilly” was likely #2 because it’s #3 in both metrics, but it would have been close between that and “I Adore Mi Amor,” which was #2 airplay and #4 sales. A future #1 lurks at #4 ready to pounce.
9/28/1991 – “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” slips to #2 in airplay, while still holding #1 in sales, and is very likely still #1 overall. “I Adore Mi Amor” likely moves to #2 on the “new” Hot 100, since it moves to #1 in airplay while holding at #4 in sales. “Motownphilly” remains at #3 in both metrics, and is likely #3 overall. The future #1 has a marginal gain in airplay, but still far behind the other 3, though it has great sales.
FAKE HITS:
“Time, Love and Tenderness” by Michael Bolton is #7 on the Hot 100, but #16 in airplay and #47 in sales.
“Too Many Walls” by Cathy Dennis is #8 on the Hot 100, but #14 in airplay and #43 in sales.
“The Motown Song” by Rod Stewart is #10 on the Hot 100, but #24 in airplay and #45 in sales.
REAL HITS:
We’ll see here that because of the false airplay reports and weak sales estimations that most older songs hang around a lot longer than expected.
“Wind Of Change” by Scorpions is #20 on the 9/21 Hot 100 but is #11 in airplay and #10 in sales. This combination puts it in the Top 10 for sure.
“I’ll Be There” by The Escape Club is #33 on the 9/21 Hot 100, but is #15 in airplay and #8 in sales. This is also likely in the Top 10.
“I Can’t Wait Another Minute” by Hi-Five is #15 on the 9/21 Hot 100, but is #5 in airplay and #21 in sales, which is better than the former published #1 song, “The Promise Of A New Day” by Paula Abdul, which sits at #5 while #6 in airplay and #27 in sales.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “I Adore Mi Amor”
|#7
|doogie_browser
|Score:36 | Dec 13th
|
what about “arcade fire play party for people whose business model is to rapidly accelerate the warming of our doomed earth for the purpose of making exclusive digital loot for video games”?
cause that’s probably a lot closer to what “the leaders in play-to-earn, blockchain, and NFT gaming” are up to
|Posted in: Arcade Fire Played Their First COVID-Era Show At A Vegas Crypto Party
|#6
|disgruntled locust
|Score:37 | Dec 14th
|
Not sure what’s going on here but I’ll leave you and yourself to work it out.
|Posted in: Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”
|#5
|Chicanery
|Score:42 | Dec 16th
|
This guy has been such a dick for so long that it’s a wonder that anyone is still paying attention to him
|Posted in: Eric Clapton Successfully Sued A Woman Who Tried To Sell A Bootleg CD On eBay
|#4
|raptor jesus
|Score:46 | Dec 15th
|
After this story went viral, Morgan Wallen reportedly reached out to Danny Carey to play drums for him on his next SNL performance.
|Posted in: Tool Drummer Yelled Homophobic Slur At Victim Before Arrest
|#3
|raptor jesus
|Score:51 | Dec 13th
|
Impressively, the beat down was executed in a 9/8 time signature.
|Posted in: Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested For Assault Following Airport Disturbance
|#2
|kissabombtattoo
|Score:54 | Dec 13th
|
it’s almost like NFT people don’t care about art, just the prestige and marketability surrounding it.
also the word galaverse hits my ears like poison hitting my tongue.
|Posted in: Arcade Fire Played Their First COVID-Era Show At A Vegas Crypto Party
|#1
|Johnny Bravo
|Score:70 | Dec 16th
|
The saddest part of this story is that she has to keep the CD.
|Posted in: Eric Clapton Successfully Sued A Woman Who Tried To Sell A Bootleg CD On eBay
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|StupidAsshole
|Score:-19 | Dec 14th
|
You’re right, women don’t spew word vomit like this on Twitter or via text ever. Especially if you’re dating them. Lol ok. Gaslight, Gatekeep, etc.
|Posted in: Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”
|#4
|StupidAsshole
|Score:-21 | Dec 14th
|
posted like that on purpose. if you wanna normalize terrible behavior for clickbait than I’ll play the same game and ruin the whole thread. No one should cheer this on. Hide my comments all you want , I’m right.
|Posted in: Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”
|#3
|StupidAsshole
|Score:-22 | Dec 14th
|
Narcissists are attracted to other narcissists. Take it from one of the few single dudes on here who actually goes on dates lmao if you knew how many dates I’ve been on with toxic women like this who were constantly trying to size you up morally & politically to deflect from their own stuff (a common example would be living in a luxury apartment paid for by their parents in a newly gentrified neighborhood) than you’d understand what really happened here a lot more than those who just see a text message taken out of context for a narrative. Fuck culture war shit like this.
|Posted in: Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”
|#2
|StupidAsshole
|Score:-22 | Dec 14th
|
The ultimate irony is that this guy won’t care about this being made public because he has likely has no problem getting women since he clearly doesn’t care about their opinions…That attitude is why he dates the singer of Camp Cope in the first place. The people who listen to women and their opinions are here in the SG comments with me.
|Posted in: Georgia Maq – “Joe Rogan”
|#1
|FredBob
|Score:-31 | Dec 15th
|
Is it wrong that he believes that is a derogatory term or that he uses it?
I’m sure they are people on this site who are not homophobic but use that as a term to berate someone. So is it homophobic to say it? If he was actually berating someone for being homosexual then I get it but I am guessing he is not using that term in a homophobic sense.
|Posted in: Tool Drummer Yelled Homophobic Slur At Victim Before Arrest
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|dansolo
|Score:29 | Dec 16th
|
Seth said “their acclaimed album” but I know what he meant to say was “their GUMMY AWARD WINNING album”
|Posted in: Watch Turnstile Make Their Fiery, Beautiful Late-Night Debut On Seth Meyers