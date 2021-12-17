Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Was it REALLY Number One? No, it was not. 9/21/1991 – Just like last week, the real number one song was still “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams, since it’s #1 airplay and #2 sales, and “Motownphilly” was likely #2 because it’s #3 in both metrics, but it would have been close between that and “I Adore Mi Amor,” which was #2 airplay and #4 sales. A future #1 lurks at #4 ready to pounce. 9/28/1991 – “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” slips to #2 in airplay, while still holding #1 in sales, and is very likely still #1 overall. “I Adore Mi Amor” likely moves to #2 on the “new” Hot 100, since it moves to #1 in airplay while holding at #4 in sales. “Motownphilly” remains at #3 in both metrics, and is likely #3 overall. The future #1 has a marginal gain in airplay, but still far behind the other 3, though it has great sales. FAKE HITS: “Time, Love and Tenderness” by Michael Bolton is #7 on the Hot 100, but #16 in airplay and #47 in sales. “Too Many Walls” by Cathy Dennis is #8 on the Hot 100, but #14 in airplay and #43 in sales. “The Motown Song” by Rod Stewart is #10 on the Hot 100, but #24 in airplay and #45 in sales. REAL HITS: We’ll see here that because of the false airplay reports and weak sales estimations that most older songs hang around a lot longer than expected. “Wind Of Change” by Scorpions is #20 on the 9/21 Hot 100 but is #11 in airplay and #10 in sales. This combination puts it in the Top 10 for sure. “I’ll Be There” by The Escape Club is #33 on the 9/21 Hot 100, but is #15 in airplay and #8 in sales. This is also likely in the Top 10. “I Can’t Wait Another Minute” by Hi-Five is #15 on the 9/21 Hot 100, but is #5 in airplay and #21 in sales, which is better than the former published #1 song, “The Promise Of A New Day” by Paula Abdul, which sits at #5 while #6 in airplay and #27 in sales.