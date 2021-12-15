Tool Drummer Yelled Homophobic Slur At Victim Before Arrest

December 15, 2021 By Tom Breihan

On Sunday night, police arrested Tool drummer Danny Carey at Kansas City International Airport. As previously reported, those cops, responding to reports of an altercation between Carey and another man, booked Carey on misdemeanor assault. Cameras caught Carey telling the police that he was the drummer for Tool, which did not stop them from arresting him. Now, some more information on that arrest has come out.

Kansas City’s Fox 2 reports that police found the 60-year-old Cary arguing with another man at the airport. Officers claimed that they saw Carey yelling a homophobic slur at the other man while poking him in the chest with two fingers. Right now, there’s no information on what caused the argument.

Carey, a Kansas native, was in Kansas City to perform at a college basketball game with the University Of Kansas marching band. Carey was issued a municipal ticket, and he’s scheduled to appear in court in January.

