Lone – “ROYGBIV” (Boards Of Canada Cover)

New Music December 24, 2021 2:59 PM By Ryan Leas

Lone – “ROYGBIV” (Boards Of Canada Cover)

New Music December 24, 2021 2:59 PM By Ryan Leas

Earlier this year, Matt Cutler returned with Always Inside Your Head, his first full-length as Lone in almost five years. Before the year’s out, Cutler’s back with one more track: a cover of Boards Of Canada’s “ROYGBIV.” As he wrote:

Exclusive to Bandcamp. Pay what you want. Any money generated by the track will go directly to Mind mental health charity.

I’d just got a new synth and thought I’d test it out by trying to recreate that wonderful baseline. It quickly got out of hand and by the end of the night I’d covered the entire thing.

Amazingly we’ve had the track officially OK’d by the band themselves which is lovely. I hope I did it some justice.

Thank you to everyone who has supported my music in 2021. Wishing you all love and inner peace X

Check it out and revisit Boards Of Canada’s original below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince & The New Power Generation’s “Cream”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Karyn White’s “Romantic”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “When A Man Loves A Woman”

    13 hours ago

    Brian Eno Slams NFTs: “Now Artists Can Become Little Capitalist Assholes As Well”

    4 days ago

    Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain Says The Batman Director

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest