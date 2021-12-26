Thanks For Coming – “Hard Drive” & “To Become Immortal — And Then Die”

New Music December 26, 2021 3:39 PM By James Rettig

Thanks For Coming – “Hard Drive” & “To Become Immortal — And Then Die”

New Music December 26, 2021 3:39 PM By James Rettig

Rachel Brown, one-half of the duo Water From Your Eyes, puts out music on their own as Thanks For Coming. A few months back, they put out a full-length called #1 Flake In North America, and Brown is following that up early next year with another new album, rachel jr. “i will be releasing my very first self-produced album called “rachel jr.” on my 25th birthday in exactly 2 weeks from now,” they note on Twitter. Brown is previewing the album with two tracks, “Hard Drive” and “To Become Immortal — And Then Die,” both pinched and wiry and about feeling empty and not knowing how to fill that void. Check both of them out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nonsense Highway”
02 “Dear Rachel”
03 “Hard Drive”
04 “Lehigh (I Take Back What I Said About Florida)”
05 “To Become Immortal — And Then Die”
06 “Singular”
07 “Pushing The Limit”
08 “Destroy Me”‘
09 “My Name”
10 “Delusions Of Grandeur”
11 “In My Pockets”
12 “Torch Song”

rachel jr. is out 1/9. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince & The New Power Generation’s “Cream”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “When A Man Loves A Woman”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Watch LCD Soundsystem’s Holiday Concert & ’90s-Inspired Sitcom

    4 days ago

    Chris Martin Says Coldplay Will Stop Releasing Music In 2025

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest