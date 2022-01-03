Halsey – “Nightmare (Reprise)” & “People Disappear Here”

New Music January 3, 2022 3:37 PM By James Rettig

Halsey – “Nightmare (Reprise)” & “People Disappear Here”

New Music January 3, 2022 3:37 PM By James Rettig

Last year, Halsey released a new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which was co-produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and made its way onto our Best Albums Of 2021 list. Today, two of the album’s bonus tracks have made their way onto streaming services — both of them were previously only available as extras for buying the physical editions from Walmart or Target. “Nightmare (Reprise)” is a different version of Halsey’s 2019 single “Nightmare,” redone to fit the sound of their latest album, and “People Disappear Here” is another track from the Reznor/Ross sessions. Check out both below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    9 hours ago

    Sufjan Stevens Lists His Favorite And Least Favorite Albums Of 2021

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Ezra Koenig Shares An Update On The Next Vampire Weekend Album

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest