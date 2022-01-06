Restorations – “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M. Cover)

New Music January 6, 2022 4:15 PM By Peter Helman

Restorations – “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M. Cover)

New Music January 6, 2022 4:15 PM By Peter Helman

Every issue of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss’ post-apocalyptic coming-of-age comic book series What’s The Furthest Place From Here? comes with a split 7″ featuring artists like Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach, Joyce Manor, Screaming Females, and Worriers. And the third issue, out next month, features Nothing covering Big Star and Restorations covering R.E.M. The former hasn’t hit the internet yet, but you can hear Restorations’ take on R.E.M.’s “Radio Free Europe” below.

Issue three of What’s The Furthest Place From Here? is out 2/2 via Image Comics. Pre-order it here. Issue four (out 3/30) will feature a split from Chubby And The Gang and Spiritual Cramp, and issue five (out 4/27) will feature AJJ and AVAIL’s Tim Barry.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    3 days ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    2 days ago

    The Smile – “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

    1 day ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest