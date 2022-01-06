Restorations – “Radio Free Europe” (R.E.M. Cover)

Every issue of Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss’ post-apocalyptic coming-of-age comic book series What’s The Furthest Place From Here? comes with a split 7″ featuring artists like Jawbreaker’s Blake Schwarzenbach, Joyce Manor, Screaming Females, and Worriers. And the third issue, out next month, features Nothing covering Big Star and Restorations covering R.E.M. The former hasn’t hit the internet yet, but you can hear Restorations’ take on R.E.M.’s “Radio Free Europe” below.

Issue three of What’s The Furthest Place From Here? is out 2/2 via Image Comics. Pre-order it here. Issue four (out 3/30) will feature a split from Chubby And The Gang and Spiritual Cramp, and issue five (out 4/27) will feature AJJ and AVAIL’s Tim Barry.