Young Prisms – “Honeydew”

Young Prisms haven’t released an album in nearly 10 years. But last year, the San Francisco shoegazers signed to Fire Talk to release the new single “Yourside,” and today, they’re officially announcing their first full-length in a decade. Recorded over the past year with producer Shaun Durkan, Drifter ushers in a new era for the band. The announcement comes with the release of another new song, opening track “Honeydew.” As lead vocalist Stephanie Hodapp explains:

Growing up, my grandmother would tell me that honeydew was her favorite melon. I was never fully convinced. I usually preferred cantaloupe and quite frankly thought she was full of shit because everyone knows cantaloupe tastes better. Clearly this was more of a pitch to her unwilling granddaughter. “Honeydew”” (the song) is about looking back on life and wishing for more, as if it wasn’t right or good enough. Hoping for a time machine to change history. Somehow that stubborn grandmother analogy makes sense now. A honeydew life won’t ever be a cantaloupe life, but it’s okay and can be just as satisfying if you accept it for what it is.

The song’s music video, shot in one take with no cuts, was directed by band member Giovanni Betteo and stars Hodapp. “I always wanted to make a video that was focused on restraint especially with choreography being key and shock so prevalent,” Betteo says. “It feels like a bit of a contradiction for someone, who can’t seem to record a song without an excessive amount of filters and effects, to make a video that is in black and white and wholly driven by minimalism.” Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Above Water”

02 “Yourside”

03 “Honeydew”

04 “This Time”

05 “Violet”

06 “If Ever Now”

07 “Melt Away”

08 “Outside Air”

09 “Self Love”

10 “Months Ago”

11 “Around”

12 “Flight”

Drifter is out 3/25 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.