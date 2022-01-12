Arab Strap – “Aphelion”

New Music January 12, 2022 8:41 AM By Peter Helman

Arab Strap – “Aphelion”

New Music January 12, 2022 8:41 AM By Peter Helman

The reunited Arab Strap’s As Days Get Dark was one of the very best albums of 2021. And in March, they’re releasing a new 7-inch single featuring two unreleased outtakes from the LP, “Aphelion” and “Flutter.”

“These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn’t find a place for them on the final album.” explains Aidan Moffat. “Maybe it’s because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it’s not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, we present As Days Get Dark‘s two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren’t very happy, are still worth a cuddle.”

The mournful A-side, “Aphelion,” is available to stream now; do that below.

“Aphelion” b/w “Flutte” is out 3/4 via Rock Action. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    19 hours ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    Wilco Respond To Fans’ Calls For Sky Blue Sky Fest Refunds

    18 hours ago

    Destroyer – “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest