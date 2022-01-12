The reunited Arab Strap’s As Days Get Dark was one of the very best albums of 2021. And in March, they’re releasing a new 7-inch single featuring two unreleased outtakes from the LP, “Aphelion” and “Flutter.”

“These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn’t find a place for them on the final album.” explains Aidan Moffat. “Maybe it’s because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it’s not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, we present As Days Get Dark‘s two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren’t very happy, are still worth a cuddle.”

The mournful A-side, “Aphelion,” is available to stream now; do that below.

“Aphelion” b/w “Flutte” is out 3/4 via Rock Action. Pre-order it here.