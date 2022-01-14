The Microphones Announce 10xLP Vinyl Box Set

Last year, Phil Elverum released a vinyl-only album of background noise as the Microphones. Now, he has announced a “humungous box” set that contains “everything from the Microphones.” As in, pretty much everything the Microphones have ever done, from the mid-90s through last year, including the STEMS. The comprehensive box set is titled: The Microphones – completely everything, 1996 – 2021, shipping out in February.

Within the box set, you’ll find all of the official Microphones albums on vinyl with “heavy tip-on jackets and posters” for: EARLY TAPES, Don’t Wake Me Up, It Was Hot, We Stayed In The Water, the Glow pt. 2, Song Islands, Mount Eerie, and Microphones In 2020.

Digital material includes download codes for: the complete discography (17 releases, 226 tracks), unreleased outtakes (36 tracks), early cassettes (5 of them), lots of live recordings (55 tracks from 16 shows, 1999 – 2010), and STEMS (isolated original studio tracks) for almost everything).

There’s also a new 107-page book called details and context featuring “unseen materials, photos, notebook pages, artworks, and detailed notes.” And finally, there will be a “special fancy little decorative sash garlanding the top of the box, silver foil stamped and delicate.”

The box set will be a limited-edition, one-time run, and some of the albums inside will not be re-pressed. Definitely one for the Microphones/Elverum superfan in your life. Check out a trailer for the box set below.

The Microphones – completely everything, 1996 – 2021 ships in February. Pre-order it here.