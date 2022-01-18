Darkside – “Ecdysis!”

Last year, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington returned with their long-awaited sophomore outing as Darkside, Spiral. The album began as a weeklong jam session in New Jersey, which birthed several songs before the album was fleshed out and refined over another year and a half. Presumably, there’s some amount of material left over from all that time. Today, we get to hear some of it.

Darkside are back with a single called “Ecdysis!” It comes from those same sessions that yielded Spiral. The press release also notes that Darkside are performing for the first time in eight year’s at this fall’s Primavera Los Angeles. For now, you can check out “Ecdysis!” below.