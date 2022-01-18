Darkside – “Ecdysis!”

New Music January 18, 2022 1:00 PM By Ryan Leas

Darkside – “Ecdysis!”

New Music January 18, 2022 1:00 PM By Ryan Leas

Last year, Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington returned with their long-awaited sophomore outing as Darkside, Spiral. The album began as a weeklong jam session in New Jersey, which birthed several songs before the album was fleshed out and refined over another year and a half. Presumably, there’s some amount of material left over from all that time. Today, we get to hear some of it.

Darkside are back with a single called “Ecdysis!” It comes from those same sessions that yielded Spiral. The press release also notes that Darkside are performing for the first time in eight year’s at this fall’s Primavera Los Angeles. For now, you can check out “Ecdysis!” below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest