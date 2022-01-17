Partner – “Time Is A Car”

New Music January 17, 2022 4:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Partner – “Time Is A Car”

New Music January 17, 2022 4:50 PM By Chris DeVille

Band To Watch alums Partner, who’ve succinctly summed up their vibe with the subgenre tag “Canadian lesbian post classic rock,” are back today with an extremely catchy new song. “Time Is A Car” commemorates the 30th birthday of Josée Caron, the younger of the two Partner members, with some immensely appealing ’80s pop-rock rock vibes. “Lightning McQueen, take us away,” goes the Cars-referencing chorus. “Put distance between us and those cursed days.”

A statement from the band:

This is a song that we wrote while reflecting on the years that have passed and the way that the passing of time offers fresh perspectives. Fittingly enough it’s ready just in time for us to present it to you on Josée’s 30th birthday. Time sure does fly!!

“Time Is A Car” arrives with a video by Partner pal Lesley Marshall. According to the band, it was a highly successful long-distance collaboration:

We had a distinct idea for the visual accompaniment to this track and we knew there was one person who could bring it to light; our beloved and frequent collaborator Lesley Marshall. However, when we were informed that the time to make a video was upon us, it seemed close to impossible that we would be able to make the trip to meet with her. While she is close to our hearts, we were separated by 4580km (2845 miles for our USA/UK friends). However, Lesley and the team at MAVN thankfully remained undaunted by such concerns. The result is one of our very favourite videos to date.

Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    4 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    3 days ago

    Neon Golden Turns 20

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest