Homeboy Sandman – “Keep That Same Energy”

New Music January 18, 2022 4:49 PM By Peter Helman

Homeboy Sandman – “Keep That Same Energy”

New Music January 18, 2022 4:49 PM By Peter Helman

Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has announced a new project, There In Spirit, produced entirely by the Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth.

“Illingworth beats are a particular, one of a kind, sonic energy, that my molecular structure responds to in a way it could never respond to anything else,” Sandman says. “Illingsworth is one of the greatest producers to ever live. Anyone who denies that is completely in denial.”

Today, we get to hear the seven-track project’s lead single “Keep That Same Energy,” which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Something Fly”
02 “Keep That Same Energy”
03 “Voices (Alright)”
04 “Stand Up”
05 “The Only Constant”
06″ Feels So Good To Cry”
07 “Epiphany”

TOUR DATES:
02/19 Berkeley, CA @ B-League
03/05 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness
03/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Mad Frog
03/08 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar
03/11 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures

There In Spirit is out 2/25 via Mello Music Group.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “I’ll Be There” (Feat. Trey Lorenz)

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    10 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    11 hours ago

    Kanye West – “Eazy” (Feat. The Game)

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest