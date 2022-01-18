Homeboy Sandman – “Keep That Same Energy”

Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has announced a new project, There In Spirit, produced entirely by the Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth.

“Illingworth beats are a particular, one of a kind, sonic energy, that my molecular structure responds to in a way it could never respond to anything else,” Sandman says. “Illingsworth is one of the greatest producers to ever live. Anyone who denies that is completely in denial.”

Today, we get to hear the seven-track project’s lead single “Keep That Same Energy,” which you can listen to below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Something Fly”

02 “Keep That Same Energy”

03 “Voices (Alright)”

04 “Stand Up”

05 “The Only Constant”

06″ Feels So Good To Cry”

07 “Epiphany”

TOUR DATES:

02/19 Berkeley, CA @ B-League

03/05 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

03/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Mad Frog

03/08 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

03/11 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures

There In Spirit is out 2/25 via Mello Music Group.