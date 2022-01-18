Homeboy Sandman – “Keep That Same Energy”
Queens underground rap veteran Homeboy Sandman has announced a new project, There In Spirit, produced entirely by the Detroit beatmaker Illingsworth.
“Illingworth beats are a particular, one of a kind, sonic energy, that my molecular structure responds to in a way it could never respond to anything else,” Sandman says. “Illingsworth is one of the greatest producers to ever live. Anyone who denies that is completely in denial.”
Today, we get to hear the seven-track project’s lead single “Keep That Same Energy,” which you can listen to below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Something Fly”
02 “Keep That Same Energy”
03 “Voices (Alright)”
04 “Stand Up”
05 “The Only Constant”
06″ Feels So Good To Cry”
07 “Epiphany”
TOUR DATES:
02/19 Berkeley, CA @ B-League
03/05 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness
03/06 Cincinnati, OH @ Mad Frog
03/08 Kansas City, MO @ miniBar
03/11 Colorado Springs, CO @ Vultures
There In Spirit is out 2/25 via Mello Music Group.