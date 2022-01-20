The Month In Jazz – January 2022

This year has started off hard. Four key but too little appreciated figures in jazz history died while this column was being prepared.

The most famous of the recently passed was James Mtume, born James Forman in Philadelphia in 1946. Best known to some listeners as a percussionist with Miles Davis’ group from 1971 to 1975, and to others as the leader of Mtume, whose hit single “Juicy Fruit” became the foundation of Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy,” his creativity carried him throughout Black music for several decades. His father was the saxophonist Jimmy Heath, but he was raised by his stepfather, James “Hen Gates” Forman, a pianist who played with Dizzy Gillespie and Dinah Washington. After moving to California for college, he took the name Mtume, which means “messenger” in Swahili. (He later bestowed Swahili names on the various members of Herbie Hancock’s band Mwandishi.) Mtume recorded and performed with Sonny Rollins, Pharoah Sanders, McCoy Tyner, Freddie Hubbard, Gary Bartz, and others, but his work with Miles Davis is what he’s best known for in jazz circles: He can be heard on On The Corner, Get Up With It, Agharta, Pangaea, Dark Magus, and Big Fun; there’s even a track named for him on Get Up With It, as you can hear above. (The late Greg Tate’s band Burnt Sugar covered “Mtume” on their 2003 album Black Sex Y’all Liberation & Bloody Random Violets.) In the mid ’70s, Mtume partnered up with Reggie Lucas, another former member of Davis’ band, and they wrote and produced hit songs for Roberta Flack and Stephanie Mills; the latter track, “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” won a Grammy in 1980. Later in life, he left music behind, becoming a politically engaged talk radio host in New York, but was always happy to discuss his artistic legacy; he famously took on critic Stanley Crouch in a 2010 debate about Davis’ electric music, and was interviewed by hip-hop journalist Chairman Mao for Red Bull Music Academy in 2014.

Saxophonist Charles Brackeen was born in Oklahoma in 1940. His playing occupied a zone somewhere between the melodicism of Ornette Coleman and the passionate eruptions of Albert Ayler, and he kept the spirit of free jazz alive in the mid to late ’80s, though few were listening. He recorded his first album, Rhythm X, in 1968; it featured three ex-members of Ornette Coleman’s band, trumpeter Don Cherry, bassist Charlie Haden, and drummer Ed Blackwell, but still sat on a shelf for five years until Strata-East put it out in 1973. He appeared on two albums by the Jazz Composer’s Orchestra in the early ’70s, one led by Cherry and one by violinist Leroy Jenkins, and can be heard with trumpeter Ahmed Abdullah on the loft jazz compilation Wildflowers. He and Abdullah formed a short-lived group, the Melodic Art-Tet, with bassist William Parker and drummer Roger Blank; a CD of a 1974 performance featuring Brackeen’s compositions was released in 2013. Brackeen then joined drummer Paul Motian’s trio with bassist David Izenzon (another former Ornette collaborator) and made two albums, 1978’s Dance and 1979’s Le Voyage. He was a member of the first lineup of drummer Ronald Shannon Jackson’s Decoding Society, appearing on the albums Eye On You and Nasty. In the ’80s, Brackeen recorded under his own name again, first with trumpeter Dennis Gonzalez, bassist Malachi Favors, and drummer Alvin Fielder on 1987’s Bannar; the following year, he formed a different group, with Olu Dara on cornet, Fred Hopkins on bass, and Andrew Cyrille on drums, making two more albums, 1988’s Attainment and Worshippers Come Nigh. On Twitter, Melvin Gibbs (the Decoding Society’s bassist) wrote, “thinking about Charles Brackeen/saxophonists of his era were built different/they played like/every time they played was the last time/they were Ever Gonna Play/that aesthetic rubbed off on me.” But after the late ’80s, Brackeen retired from music. He hadn’t been heard from in 30+ years at the time of his death. Which is a shame, because the music he made back then had real power and beauty, but it’s still out there if you want to hear it (Bannar, Attainment, and Worshippers Come Nigh are all available on Bandcamp), and you should.

Vibraphonist Khan Jamal, born in Florida in 1946, came out of Philadelphia in the early ’70s, combining free jazz spirituality and fusion grooves. He had a great melodic sense and could write hooky pop melodies (check out “Nubian Queen” from his 1984 album Infinity above) but was also willing to journey out into avant-garde spaces or just drift on a cloud of sound. He’s also on the Wildflowers compilation (twice) as a member of drummer Sunny Murray’s Untouchable Factor, and was also a member of the Decoding Society on Nasty. (Both of those groups also included alto saxophonist Byard Lancaster, a frequent Jamal collaborator who died in 2012.) He kept working well into the 2000s, appearing on Jemeel Moondoc’s superb Revolt Of The Negro Lawn Jockeys in 2000 and Matthew Shipp’s 2003 album Equilibrium. In the last couple of years, some of Jamal’s records have been reissued, including Infinity and 1973’s Drum Dance To The Motherland, and a session by the collective Sounds Of Liberation has been released as well.

Finally, Belgian pianist Fred Van Hove died. Born in 1937, he was likely best known for his association with Peter Brötzmann; he can be heard on Machine Gun, Nipples, Balls, FMP 0130, and a trilogy of live albums (Couscouss De La Mauresque, Elements, and The End) later collected as Live In Berlin ’71, among others. He and Brötzmann had a trio with Dutch drummer Han Bennink that made some of the most anarchic, anything-goes music of the late ’60s and early ’70s. Bennink would smack anything in sight with his sticks, or drop them entirely and pick up a horn or some other noisemaking device, and Van Hove was capable of slipping suddenly but seamlessly from totally free jazz to hard-charging boogie-woogie, as heard on the track above from FMP 0130. but he also recorded extensively under his own name. His 1969 album Requiem For Che Guevara, on which he plays organ, is a wild, theatrical work for large ensemble and choir, and he made three albums of solo piano for the Vogel label in the early ’70s which were gathered up as a two-CD set in 2002. In 2019, he reunited with Brötzmann for a performance at the Summer Bummer festival in Antwerp; the performance was released as a limited edition LP, Front To Front.

One final note: I’ve written a book! Ugly Beauty: Jazz In The 21st Century will be released at the end of this month by Zero Books in the UK. It analyzes the state of jazz from a variety of angles, mostly through profiles of over 40 musicians ranging from Kamasi Washington, Vijay Iyer, Shabaka Hutchings, and Nduduzo Makhathini to Christian Scott, Jaimie Branch, Mary Halvorson, and Moor Mother. I divide them into five broad categories: traditionalists, avant-gardists, spiritual jazz players and those coming from outside the US, musicians coming from a punk/DIY perspective, and a group of five trumpeters I believe represent the future of that instrument. In between profiles of artists, I discuss questions like what jazz “means” two decades into the 21st century. Has streaming culture rendered music literally meaningless, removing all context beyond the playlist? Are there any traditions left to explore? Are any sounds off limits? Has the destruction of the apprenticeship model (young musicians learning from their elders) changed the music irrevocably? How far out can you go and still call it “jazz”? Or should the term be retired? You can get it from Amazon (or anywhere else); if you’re a regular reader of this column, I’m pretty sure you’ll find something in it of interest.

