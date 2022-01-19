Mick Fleetwood To Produce Fox Music Drama 13 Songs

Mick Fleetwood To Produce Fox Music Drama 13 Songs

Mick Fleetwood will executive produce a music drama series currently in development at Fox, Variety reports. Titled 13 Songs, the show is about an aging rock hero named Jasper Jones and his band the Grift, “who once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans, but not anymore.”

Jones, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer, has only a few months to live and reconnects with his band to write and record a final 13 songs, thus the show’s title. Along with the Fleetwood Mac drummer, Will Reiser and Jonathan Prince will work on the show as writers and executive producers. Jonathan Levine will direct and executive produce. In addition to his role as executive producer, Fleetwood will contribute music and “creative ideas” to the series.

