Later this year, the gruff and grizzled Gainesville punk veterans Hot Water Music will follow their 2017 album Light It Up with a new LP called Feel The Void. For this album, the band reunited with their old producer Brian McTernan for the first time since 2004. (McTernan, the former Battery frontman who now leads Be Well, has produced great records for bands like Bane, Converge, and Turnstile.) Hot Water Music have already released the early single “Killing Time.” Today, they’ve shared another one, and it’s a banger.

New song “Collect Your Things And Run” is a big, fast, anthemic ripper — the sort of rousing fists-up hookfest that nobody else does quite like this band. Director Jesse Korman‘s video is made up entirely of skateboarding footage. It’s got the members of Hot Water Music skating, and it’s also got pro skaters like Steve “Salba” Alba, Emmanuel Guzman, Jereme Knibbs, and Kevin Braun. It’s impossible not to notice, watching the video, that the members of Hot Water Music are all middle-aged dudes now, but they attack this song with a real youthful vigor, and it’s currently making me really happy. Check it out below.

Feel The Void is out 3/18 on Equal Vision Records.