Hot Water Music – “Collect Your Things And Run”

Dave Decker

New Music January 21, 2022 10:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Hot Water Music – “Collect Your Things And Run”

Dave Decker

New Music January 21, 2022 10:11 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this year, the gruff and grizzled Gainesville punk veterans Hot Water Music will follow their 2017 album Light It Up with a new LP called Feel The Void. For this album, the band reunited with their old producer Brian McTernan for the first time since 2004. (McTernan, the former Battery frontman who now leads Be Well, has produced great records for bands like Bane, Converge, and Turnstile.) Hot Water Music have already released the early single “Killing Time.” Today, they’ve shared another one, and it’s a banger.

New song “Collect Your Things And Run” is a big, fast, anthemic ripper — the sort of rousing fists-up hookfest that nobody else does quite like this band. Director Jesse Korman‘s video is made up entirely of skateboarding footage. It’s got the members of Hot Water Music skating, and it’s also got pro skaters like Steve “Salba” Alba, Emmanuel Guzman, Jereme Knibbs, and Kevin Braun. It’s impossible not to notice, watching the video, that the members of Hot Water Music are all middle-aged dudes now, but they attack this song with a real youthful vigor, and it’s currently making me really happy. Check it out below.

Feel The Void is out 3/18 on Equal Vision Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    13 hours ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    3 days ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest