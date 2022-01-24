Stream Michael Chapman’s Surprise Posthumous Album Another Fish
Last year, the great English folk musician Michael Chapman passed away at age 80. Today, on what would have been his 81st birthday, the label Tompkins Square has released a surprise new posthumous album from Chapman. It’s called Another Fish, and Chapman recorded it in 2019, intending it to be the follow-up to his 2015 album Fish. As a press release notes, the album was releasing with the blessing of Chapman’s wife Andru. Listen below.
Another Fish is out now via Tompkins Square.