Stream Michael Chapman’s Surprise Posthumous Album Another Fish

New Music January 24, 2022 10:49 AM By James Rettig

Stream Michael Chapman’s Surprise Posthumous Album Another Fish

New Music January 24, 2022 10:49 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the great English folk musician Michael Chapman passed away at age 80. Today, on what would have been his 81st birthday, the label Tompkins Square has released a surprise new posthumous album from Chapman. It’s called Another Fish, and Chapman recorded it in 2019, intending it to be the follow-up to his 2015 album Fish. As a press release notes, the album was releasing with the blessing of Chapman’s wife Andru. Listen below.

Another Fish is out now via Tompkins Square.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    13 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    5 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Meat Loaf Dead At 74

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest