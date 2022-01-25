ginla – “Carousel” (Feat. Adrianne Lenker)

Alessia Gunawan + Lara Hosking

New Music January 25, 2022 12:17 PM By James Rettig

ginla is a duo made up of Jon Nellen and Joe Manzoli, who operate out of New York City and Toronto respectively. They’ve been putting out music for almost a decade now, and today they’re announcing a new album called Everything, out March 25. A few months back, they shared “Bloodstream” from it, and today they’re back with a new single called “Carousel,” which features Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker on guest vocals. (Nellen and Manzoli used to play in Lenker’s solo band.)

“This song was written at the top of quarantine. I was dealing with the ideas of mortality, consumption, life-planning, destruction–all things we were forced to confront in some way during the beginning of the pandemic,” Nellen said in a statement. “The idea is that all of these are revolving and evolving elements in life, like a carousel spinning in circles. I didn’t plan on writing this but it sort of spilled out subconsciously in a couple days in early April.”

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bloodstream”
02 “Carousel”
03 “You”
04 “Take More”
05 “Moonlighting”
06 “JM”
07 “Decider”
08 “Finite”
09 “On Your Side”
10 “Earthquake”

Everything is out 3/25 via No Content.

