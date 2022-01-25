Franz Ferdinand are releasing a 20-track greatest hits album called Hits To The Head in March. It includes some new songs, one of which — “Billy Goodbye” — dropped last fall. Today they’re sharing another one of the fresh tracks, a danceable and romantic number called “Curious.” Alex Kapranos explains the song’s premise:

What’s the meaning behind the song? A meet-cute on the first page as tension enters left on a dark stage, but as our stars collide I’m curious: will you want me when you’ve got me? I’m a future seeker. Are we the future? I’m curious. I had this idea for the lyric — kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone.

What’s more, the band tries their hand (feet?) at some choreography in the video, directed by Andy Knowles. Kapranos again:

So, it’s a dance song we said later on when thinking about a video. And we’ve always said we play dance music said Bob, so why don’t we dance in the video? So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal who was in Bob’s class at Art School and played with Franz Ferdinand in 2005/6, a shout — and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo… and, yes, that is us actually dancing.

OK, go!

Hits To The Head is out 3/11 on Domino.