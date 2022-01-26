Jon Porras – “Flower In Hand”

New Music January 26, 2022 1:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Jon Porras – “Flower In Hand”

New Music January 26, 2022 1:45 PM By Chris DeVille

Minimalist composer Jon Porras is one half of the great San Francisco experimental duo Barn Owl. This spring he’ll release his latest solo album, a collection of four ambient instrumentals titled Arroyo, billed as “a rumination on simplicity and simple truths.” He’s revealed that news today by sharing the album’s first track, a supremely lovely and sometimes barely-there composition called “Flower In Hand.” Immerse yourself in it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Flower In Hand”
02 “Arroyo”
03 “In A Garden”
04 “Woven Landscape”

Arroyo is out 4/22 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

Alexa Hotz

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    16 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    2 days ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Cloakroom Dissolution Wave

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest