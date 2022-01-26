Jon Porras – “Flower In Hand”
Minimalist composer Jon Porras is one half of the great San Francisco experimental duo Barn Owl. This spring he’ll release his latest solo album, a collection of four ambient instrumentals titled Arroyo, billed as “a rumination on simplicity and simple truths.” He’s revealed that news today by sharing the album’s first track, a supremely lovely and sometimes barely-there composition called “Flower In Hand.” Immerse yourself in it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Flower In Hand”
02 “Arroyo”
03 “In A Garden”
04 “Woven Landscape”
Arroyo is out 4/22 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.