This Week’s Callin Me Maybe: Talkin’ ‘Extreme Witchcraft’ with E from EELS
Last week on our live, interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe, we told you how the Stereogum sausage is made with a staff AMA. This week, we’ve got a very special guest: EELS lifer Mark Oliver Everett (also known as just “E”), who will be calling in to discuss forthcoming EELS album Extreme Witchcraft, which is out January 28. We’ll also be asking E about reuniting with producer and “the most even-tempered, polite people I’ve ever met” John Parish (PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning, Aldous Harding), heading back out on the road for the Lockdown Hurricane tour this spring, and more. Tune in here Thursday 1/27 at 5:00 PM ET.