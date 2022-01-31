Around The World With Amber Mark

Amber Mark is one of those artists who, upon first hearing their music, you ask yourself, “Why isn’t this person really, really famous?” It’s a question Stereogum has been posing for quite a while; we named her an Artist To Watch almost five years ago. It’s been a long half-decade since then, but last week Mark finally released her debut album Three Dimensions Deep, and once it has a moment to matriculate, I expect the fame pendulum will finally swing in Mark’s direction. From start to finish, it’s a wonder of sound and texture, blending a mash of genres — pop, R&B, grunge, bossa nova, reggaeton, dancehall — and at a whopping 17 songs, it somehow does not overstay its welcome. World, get ready for Amber Mark.

The singer and producer has already met the world, though. Born in 1993 on a spiritual midwifery farm in Tennessee (yes, that is a thing) to a Jamaican dad and German mom who was a painter in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, Mark lived all over the place, barely spending more than a few years in each country. Before she reached high school, Mark lived with her mother in Berlin, Miami, and India. Eventually, she moved to New York City and moved in with her godparents, who legally adopted her so she could attend performing arts school.

Around 2016, while working at the front desk at a hair salon, Mark happened to meet Jay-Z’s older sister, Michelle Carter, who invited her to intern at Roc Nation — a valuable window into the mainstream rap/R&B/pop world. While assisting Carter, Mark debuted the hand-clapped “S P A C E” and its follow-up, “Monsoon,” which credited her mother as featured artist and co-writer. Both tracks would appear on the seven-song EP 3:33am, which largely dealt with the 2013 death of Mark’s mother, Mia, and was a vehicle for Mark to process her grief.

Right now Mark’s most-streamed track is 3:33am track “Lose My Cool,” with more than 43 million plays on Spotify. Her global background zooms straight to the surface on the beats-heavy track, which mixes piano and clip-clopping tropical beats. It’s nearly five years old at this point, so it’ll be interesting to see what, if any, songs off of Three Dimensions Deep bubble up to Mark’s top-played tracks.

In 2018, Mark released another EP, Conexão, which featured the piano-led standout “Love Me Right” and a cover of Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” which got a co-sign from Sade Adu herself. The year before, she guested on DJDS’ “Trees On Fire” alongside Marco McKinnis. Also in 2018, Mark collaborated with D.R.A.M. on “Put On Me” and found her way onto Chromeo’s nu-disco bop “Just Friends,” which netted her a Grammy nomination when Chromeo’s 2018 album Head Over Heels was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. (A second listen to the staccato vocal work in “Just Friends,” by the way, is early proof of her childhood obsession with Michael Jackson.)

In the years leading up to her debut LP, Mark dropped a few more one-offs and featured appearances, such as 2019’s ultra-groovy “Mixer,” a reimagined rendition of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” and a collab with Paul Woolford on the house cut “Heat,” which came out just last year and charted in the UK at number 61. In 2020, she released a heady protest anthem with Empress Of called “You’ve Got To Feel,” which rails against capitalism and the emptiness of the American dream. Earning Annie Mac’s Tune Of The Week, “You’ve Got To Feel” was ambitious, Janet Jackson-level catchy, and substantive, unlike, say, the sort of Alicia Keys or H.E.R.-penned Oscar bait that people outside the R&B sphere can pat themselves on the back for recognizing.

Across all of Mark’s pre-LP recordings, there is a prominent theme — that she is versatile. Mark is utterly unbound by genre, able to hop on someone else’s house or disco track and make it her own, dismantle and rebuild a cover song according to her vision, hand over her tracks to be remixed, and then some. A great instance of the latter is the bumper crop of “Softly” remixes on Spotify right now. An undulating dancehall song that samples Craig David’s “Rendezvous,” it’s a real standout on Three Dimensions Deep and has earned remixes by Jamaican DJ Popcaan and Nigerian DJ Cuppy. Another album cut, the Santana-esque “Foreign Things,” has been given new shape by George IV, Jonasu, and High Contrast. It’s a testament to Mark’s skills as a producer, too, that so many others want to jump in and tinker with her songs.