Hear EELS Interviewed On The New Callin Me Maybe & Stream Their New Album Extreme Witchcraft

EELS, the longstanding alt-rock band helmed by Mark Oliver Everett (aka E), have a new album out today. To mark the occasion, E called in to Callin Me Maybe, our new interactive talk show on the Callin platform, to chat with our own Rachel Brodsky and take calls from you, the listeners. The subject of the hour was Extreme Witchcraft, for which E reunited with the great producer John Parish. EELS worked with Parish on 2001’s Souljacker and both have gone on to great work since — Everett cranking out multifarious rock records under the EELS banner, Parish producing for the likes of PJ Harvey, Dry Cleaning, and Aldous Harding. On the show, E got into the making of the album, the stories behind its songs, and his state of mind at this phase of the pandemic as he prepares to head out on tour for the first time in quite a while. And in the listener Q&A segment, he expressed his appreciation for artists like Margaret Glaspy and Brittany Howard among others. Listen to the show here and stream Extreme Witchcraft below.

Extreme Witchcraft is out now on E Works/PIAS.