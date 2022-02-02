Last year, Lucy Dacus released Home Video, one of the best albums of 2021, and today she’s back with the one-off single “Kissing Lessons,” which she teased over the weekend with a hotline number. Recorded at the same time as Home Video, “Kissing Lessons” is a brief rush about a childhood crush had and and lost. “Rachel’s family moved out of town/ I don’t remember when we stopped hanging out,” goes the kicker. “But I still wear a letter R charm on my bracelet/ And wonder if she still thinks of me as her first kiss.” The track comes with a video directed by Mara Palena. Watch and listen below.

“Kissing Lessons” is being released on a 7″ with “Thumbs Again,” which you can pre-order here. She’s about to head out on tour, which will include a just-announced headlining performance at SummerStage in Central Park, NYC. Dates for the full tour are here.