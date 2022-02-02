Lucy Dacus – “Kissing Lessons”

New Music February 2, 2022 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Lucy Dacus – “Kissing Lessons”

New Music February 2, 2022 10:01 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Lucy Dacus released Home Video, one of the best albums of 2021, and today she’s back with the one-off single “Kissing Lessons,” which she teased over the weekend with a hotline number. Recorded at the same time as Home Video, “Kissing Lessons” is a brief rush about a childhood crush had and and lost. “Rachel’s family moved out of town/ I don’t remember when we stopped hanging out,” goes the kicker. “But I still wear a letter R charm on my bracelet/ And wonder if she still thinks of me as her first kiss.” The track comes with a video directed by Mara Palena. Watch and listen below.

“Kissing Lessons” is being released on a 7″ with “Thumbs Again,” which you can pre-order here. She’s about to head out on tour, which will include a just-announced headlining performance at SummerStage in Central Park, NYC. Dates for the full tour are here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    2 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    5 days ago

    Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest