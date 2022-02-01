Wale Says He’s Pulling Out Of Broccoli City Festival Because He Feels Disrespected

Today, the Washington, DC festival Broccoli City announced unveiled its lineup. The bill features a whole lot of big names in rap, R&B, and afrobeats. 21 Savage and Summer Walker are slated to headline the festival, and the bill also features Ari Lennox, Wizkid, Lil Durk, Gunna, Rico Nasty, Don Tolliver, Jeezy, Larry June, Tems, Masego, and Babyface Ray, among others. The show was also supposed to feature the temperamental hometown rap star Wale, but Wale now says that he’s pulling out of the festival.

Less than two hours after Broccoli City unveiled its lineup, Wale tweeted that he was pulling out of the show. When someone asked him why, Wale simply answered, “Respect is why.” In later tweets, Wale insists that he doesn’t care about whether he’s headlining and that he’s not throwing “a tantrum.” He says that it’s “principal” and “messaging.” (He hasn’t said anything about being too low on the festival poster, though it’s pretty easy to jump to that conclusion.) Wale also says that the music business has been disrespecting him for too long and that various forces have been trying to take him out.

I’m Pullin out this show . https://t.co/PVCep1gINu — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Respect is why — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I’ve done all I can . — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Nobody ever fights for me . We got while magazines tried to take me out . Labels . They gon say I’m cryin when I defend myself but it’s only cuz nobody else does . — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Never said nothin bout headlining . U not checkin the facts . U should prolly delete this until u have facts . — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I dont even care bout headlining . It’s principal . The messaging . Everything always has to be an uphill battle wit me . I’m just tired . — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I’m not mad at all . I wish people would ask 😂 I’m sure the festival will be amazing all the artist are fire. I don’t think I’ll be missed and I never cared about headlining . This ain’t that. If u gon judge me at least know what’s on my mind my guy https://t.co/kqQX4qie3a — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I don’t know how many times I have to say this has nothing to do with headlining . It’s like a nightmare https://t.co/oWobfvjIjV — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Why white kids do rude to me on here . https://t.co/FtTrBfEuwk — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

How is this a tantrum ? I’m ready to discuss . How come I can’t say anything ever at all or it’s “tantrum” I just said I’m not doin the show so MY fans know. Why y’all always create this narrative . What I got to do honestly https://t.co/g6HlpMhspa — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Broccoli City goes down 5/7-8 at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds. Wale won’t be there.