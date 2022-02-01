Wale Says He’s Pulling Out Of Broccoli City Festival Because He Feels Disrespected
Today, the Washington, DC festival Broccoli City announced unveiled its lineup. The bill features a whole lot of big names in rap, R&B, and afrobeats. 21 Savage and Summer Walker are slated to headline the festival, and the bill also features Ari Lennox, Wizkid, Lil Durk, Gunna, Rico Nasty, Don Tolliver, Jeezy, Larry June, Tems, Masego, and Babyface Ray, among others. The show was also supposed to feature the temperamental hometown rap star Wale, but Wale now says that he’s pulling out of the festival.
Less than two hours after Broccoli City unveiled its lineup, Wale tweeted that he was pulling out of the show. When someone asked him why, Wale simply answered, “Respect is why.” In later tweets, Wale insists that he doesn’t care about whether he’s headlining and that he’s not throwing “a tantrum.” He says that it’s “principal” and “messaging.” (He hasn’t said anything about being too low on the festival poster, though it’s pretty easy to jump to that conclusion.) Wale also says that the music business has been disrespecting him for too long and that various forces have been trying to take him out.
Broccoli City goes down 5/7-8 at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds. Wale won’t be there.