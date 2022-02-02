Crosby, Stills & Nash Removing Their Music From Spotify: “We Support Neil”

Graham Nash has already joined his former bandmate Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and others in asking Spotify to remove his music in protest of COVID-19 misinformation being spread on Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast. And today, the rest of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have followed suit.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” CSN write in a joint statement shared on social media. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Failure, India.Arie, and others have also pulled their music from Spotify, citing concerns over the streaming service’s underpayment of artists and Joe Rogan’s language around race in addition to the COVID misinformation. Rogan has objected to the use of the word “misinformation” and said he is “very sorry that they feel that way,” while Spotify is launching a new COVID-19 information hub in response to the boycott.