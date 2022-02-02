Crosby, Stills & Nash Removing Their Music From Spotify: “We Support Neil”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

News February 2, 2022 4:07 PM By Peter Helman

Crosby, Stills & Nash Removing Their Music From Spotify: “We Support Neil”

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

News February 2, 2022 4:07 PM By Peter Helman

Graham Nash has already joined his former bandmate Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren, and others in asking Spotify to remove his music in protest of COVID-19 misinformation being spread on Joe Rogan’s Spotify-exclusive podcast. And today, the rest of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have followed suit.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” CSN write in a joint statement shared on social media. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Failure, India.Arie, and others have also pulled their music from Spotify, citing concerns over the streaming service’s underpayment of artists and Joe Rogan’s language around race in addition to the COVID misinformation. Rogan has objected to the use of the word “misinformation” and said he is “very sorry that they feel that way,” while Spotify is launching a new COVID-19 information hub in response to the boycott.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    2 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    5 days ago

    Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest