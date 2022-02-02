Watch The Trailer For New King Crimson Documentary In The Court Of The Crimson King

News February 2, 2022 4:14 PM By James Rettig

For the last few years, director Toby Amies has been working on a documentary about King Crimson, which started around the time when their debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King turned 50 back in 2019. The film, which is also called In the Court Of The Crimson King, will have its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in March.

“What began as a traditional documentary about the legendary band King Crimson as it turned 50, mutated into an exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives; but with jokes,” goes the official film description.

Watch a trailer for the documentary below.

