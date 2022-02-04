The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Sometimes a band has what they do figured out so well that they can reemerge with something this likable, something that feels like an old friend emphatically grabbing you and pulling you into a warm embrace. Basically, it’s a balance of “It’s great to have them back” and “Holy shit they’re still so good.” Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s whole thing is being an unwavering, well-oiled hook machine. They know what they do well, we know what they do well, and thus far they’ve stuck to that core formula and haven’t missed.



That was true when “Cars In Space” kicked off the Sideways To New Italy rollout, and it’s true as “The Way It Shatters” introduces us to Endless Rooms. RBCF are not reinventing their wheel here. (Though the exact nature of that big guitar lead feels like a new color from them.) Mostly, this band doesn’t need to do that. “The Way It Shatters” is the exact kind of comeback you want from these guys: the driving beat, the three-guitar interplay, a big anthemic intro followed by melancholically catchy verses followed by Joe White launching back into big anthemic mode for the chorus. Like other RBCF songs, “The Way It Shatters” actually couches some pretty serious meditations in music that could fool you into just hearing it as a pleasant, breezy pop song. But on that musical level, it is a pure joy, RBCF blasting back out into the world with what they do best. It’s great to have them back, and holy shit they’re still so good. —Ryan