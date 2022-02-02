When Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever released their great sophomore album Sideways To New Italy in 2020, we might’ve all been a bit naive enough to expect the band would be ripping around the globe on tour for a year or two afterwards. RBCF band always seemed to be on the road, and obviously that still didn’t come back the way we all would’ve hoped in 2021. But here’s a silver lining: RBCF used that time to write and record another album. It’s called Endless Rooms, and it’s out in the beginning of May.

Endless Rooms began as song ideas and demos traded back and forth amongst the five band members during Australia’s lockdowns. Then the band were able to get together during windows between lockdowns, at a house the Russo brothers’ family built in the bush in the ’70s. The setting was a big influence on the album, which features field recordings of surrounding nature; that’s the house on the cover. “It’s almost an anti-concept album,” the band said in a statement. “The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

Along with the announcement, RBCF have also shared lead single “The Way It Shatters.” “It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness,” the group said of the track. “If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.” “The Way It Shatters” comes with a video directed by Nick Mckk. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pearl Like You”

02 “Tidal River”

03 “The Way It Shatters”

04 “Caught Low”

05 “My Echo”

06 “Dive Deep”

07 “Open Up Your Window”

08 “Blue Eye Lake”

09 “Saw You At The Eastern Beach”

10 “Vanishing Dots”

11 “Endless Rooms”

12 “Bounce Off The Bottom”

TOUR DATES:

07/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

08/02 – Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

08/03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Empire

08/13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

08/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

08/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

08/20 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08/22 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

08/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Endless Rooms is out 5/6 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.