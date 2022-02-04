Stream Grouper Side Project Raum’s New Surprise Album Daughter

New Music February 4, 2022 11:42 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Grouper Side Project Raum’s New Surprise Album Daughter

New Music February 4, 2022 11:42 AM By Tom Breihan

Liz Harris continues to move in mysterious ways. Harris is the mastermind behind the beloved project Grouper. Just a few months ago, she released Shade, the first new Grouper album in three years. But Harris also makes music under a number of different ways, sometimes with collaborators. Today, without any forewarning, another Liz Harris project has released its first album in nearly a decade.

Years ago, Liz Harris teamed up with Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, the prolific experimental musician who runs the label Root Strata and who’s been a part of a lot of projects, most famously the post-rock band Tarantel. Larris and Cantu-Ledesma formed a duo called Raum, and they released a sort of soft-drone album called The Event Of Your Leaving in 2013. Today, they’ve followed that album with another one called Daughter.

On first listen, Daughter is a hazy and emotional record. It seems to be completely instrumental, and it’s got a foggy, immersive mood. The Grouper Bandcamp page describes the album like this:

Daughter captures a strange time spent in the desert, later added to, edited and finally made sense of after we lost the friend we’d been there with. There are fragments of beginnings and a deep sense of loss.

A requiem, a lullaby, goodbye.

This album works best as one long piece. Each track transitions into the next without pause.

Set players for your downloads to gapless playback; choose any download medium OTHER than MP3 to preserve original timing.

Stream Daughter below.

Daughter is out now on Yellowelectric, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    4 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

    21 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest