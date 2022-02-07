Lil Uzi Vert Sentenced To 3 Years Probation After Pleading No Contest In Assault Case

News February 6, 2022 7:14 PM By James Rettig

Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 3 years probation after pleading no contest in an assault case, as TMZ reports. The rapper, real name Symere Bysil Woods, was charged with three felonies (assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and domestic violence) and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm after an incident in July 2021 involving his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd in which the rapper put a gun to her stomach and hit her outside of a coffee shop in Hollywood.

In addition to three years of probation, Uzi’s sentence includes a year of mental health and substance abuse treatment, a year of domestic violence counseling, restitution, and a 10-year criminal protective order.

