Watch US Olympic Figure Skaters Ice Dance To Daft Punk

The Winter Olympics are underway in Beijing: One more time, people from around the world have gathered to excel at their chosen sport or, barring that, get lucky. Yesterday the festivities included a Daft Punk medley. American figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dancing portion of the team event with a routine soundtrack by three songs from Random Access Memories: “Within,” “Contact,” and “Touch.” Their winning score was 129.07, an international personal best for the duo, which contributed to Team USA’s silver medal in the overall team event. The French team was probably kicking themselves for not thinking of this.

Two days before, Germans Tim Dieck and Katharina Mueller performed their rhythm dance in costume as the Joker and Harley Quinn, soundtracked by Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit In The Sky,” the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army,” and a remix of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” They came in last place with 63.21 points.

Check out the Daft Punk Americans and the Suicide Squad Germans below.