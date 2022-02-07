Andy Shauf – “Satan” & “Jacob Rose”

Colin Medley

New Music February 7, 2022 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille

Andy Shauf – “Satan” & “Jacob Rose”

Colin Medley

New Music February 7, 2022 9:29 AM By Chris DeVille

Ahead of tour dates that launch later this month, Andy Shauf is back today with a surprise double single, his first new music since last fall’s surprise album Wilds. The new tracks are called “Satan” and “Jacob Rose,” and they’re both proof that the Toronto singer-songwriter’s well-known penchant for narrative is just as compelling in a bite-size format as when he spreads a narrative across an entire LP.

Here’s Shauf with a statement on “Satan,” which also has a music video shot outside Winnipeg by director Ryan Steel:

When I was young, there were a few years where I wasn’t allowed to celebrate Hallowe’en. The church that I grew up in was saying that Hallowe’en was “The Devil’s Day” and that it had its roots in satanic rituals. After a few years of this, my parents realized it was a bit silly to deny us our free candy and let us resume. The Christianity that I was brought up in said that believers went to heaven and non-believers went to hell. A sort of cartoon-like simplification of ancient texts. So with the lyrics of this song, I was trying to take this cartoon-like simplification of life (and death) and pair it with a cartoon-like version of this Christian hell. Where after you complete a long and disciplined life, you find yourself holding a bite-sized chocolate bar stapled to an invitation to a Hallowe’en pool party with Satan himself.

Check out both songs below.

A limited run of 100 “Satan” b/w “Jacob Rose” 7″ singles is on sale here via ANTI-.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    13 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest